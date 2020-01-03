Luik: We stand with the US, Americans are defending their diplomats

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa).
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Commenting on the situation with Iran on Friday, after a U.S. military airstrike killed a top Iranian military leader, Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) said that Estonia stands as an ally with the United States, and stressed that the U.S. is defending its diplomats and facilities.

"Of course we don't have all the information yet, but the fact is, we stand with our ally, the U.S., in a situation in which the Americans are defending both their diplomats as well as their military facilities in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East," Luik told ETV news broadcast Aktuaalne kaamera.

Luik recalled that an Estonian unit stationed at an American military base is also serving in Iraq. "And so we are naturally keeping a close eye on what is going on there," he added.

The defense minister couldn't currently comment specifically regarding Iran's promise of revenge following the U.S. attack. "It is currently very difficult to speculate on this," he said. "I believe that nothing will really happen in the days to come, but the risk exists that some kind of military retaliation against U.S. interests will be carried out."

Overnight on Thursday night, Gen. Qassem Soleimani of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a top military leader, was killed in a U.S. airstrike. The airstrike was ordered by President Donald Trump, the Pentagon said in an official statement. Iran has promised revenge on the U.S. in response.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

united statesiranministry of defence
