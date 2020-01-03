Foreign minister: We want to reduce the tension between US and Iran

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), speaking of the US-Iran conflict, said that Estonia, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, intends to work towards reducing tensions.

Reinsalu told ERR: "The escalation of tensions in the region, especially recently in Iraq, has been particularly worrying. It is expected that the issue will be raised in the UN Security Council, and we intend to work towards reducing tensions in the region."

"We stand by our US allies, and recently condemned the attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad and emphasized the need to protect diplomats," Reinsalu added.

"While we understand the United States' concern over the security of our citizens and coalition partners, we have received an explanation from the United States that the killing of General Soleimani was a self-defense exercise by the United States," the foreign minister said.

In Iraq, General Qasem Soleimani of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard was killed in a US missile strike on Friday night. The attack was ordered by President Donald Trump, the Pentagon said in an official statement.

