ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Fuel prices at filling stations may rise next week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Filling station.
Filling station. Source: ERR
News

Fuel prices could rise in Estonia next week if tensions between Iran and the US escalate, Alexa Estonia board member Alan Vaht said, and even if they do not an increase is expected this spring.

Vaht said: "If the tension continues, the price of fuel on the world market is likely to remain at that level, or even higher. And in that case, one might think that a price increase somewhere at the beginning of next week could also materialize in Estonian filling stations. However, if the tensions ease and the prices fall, we may not even notice an increase in the Estonian fuel market."

Vaht said the same situation occurred in September when Saudi Arabia's oil facilities were attacked. "Then world market prices rose 20 percent in the first few seconds of the opening of the markets on Monday. But, then prices came back down and the end result was the price increase in Estonian filling stations was even smaller than the world market price increase."

Price increase expected in Spring

Vaht stressed that in the spring, or possibly before, a significant increase in prices could be expected at Estonian gas stations.

"On January 1, there was one big change that will significantly affect the Estonian fuel market and prices at petrol stations. While last year's biofuel obligation was 6.4 percent, from January 1 it has risen to 10 percent under the Liquid Fuel Act. That's one reason, but another factor, is there is one law that is even stricter about the bio-obligation, the Atmospheric Air Protection Act (2017), which obliges fuel suppliers to supply fuels with a six percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and a far greater obligation than the ten percent energy requirement in the Liquid Fuel Act. Its impact will also be reflected in fuel prices at some point," said Vaht.

He said that due to this somewhere between two and 2.5 cents a liter would be added as an additional fuel surcharge. "I dare to believe that somewhere in January, this additional impact of the biofuel obligation price might be reflected at Estonian filling stations," Vaht said.

He added that the sulfur requirement of ocean-going marine fuels is another important factor affecting the fuel market globally. "This has created additional demand for diesel fuel and has already pushed up diesel prices in the market. Its effects are likely to start to materialize and diesel will become more expensive," said Vaht.

An additional factor he said, is the decision by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to extend and increase the cut in oil production, which will last until March and push-up prices.

Vaht said that all of the above factors would ensure that by March higher fuel prices are likely to be seen at Estonian filling stations.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:31

NATO suspends training missions in Iraq after Soleimani killing

16:26

CEO: Postimees Group to turn a profit in four years

15:24

Watchdog looking into scheme between pharma manufacturers and wholesalers

15:14

Auditor: Ministry pushing crisis preparations on to hospitals

14:19

Estonia to postpone hospital and ambulance crisis readiness requirements

14:12

48 people staying at refugee centers in Estonia

13:47

Reinsalu: No progress expected with Estonian-Russian border treaty in 2020

13:23

Storm warning issued for western islands and coast

13:06

Record number of people admitted to Tallinn drunk tank last year

12:14

Russia thanks Estonia for return of Prosha the bear

11:51

Fuel prices at filling stations may rise next week

11:39

Culture minister wants to cut VAT on digital publications to 9 percent

11:18

Authorities not interested in former minister's bugged office claims

10:44

Road deaths declined in 2019 but injuries caused by crashes increased

09:39

Tangerines, salmon, and alcohol were most popular Christmas purchases

03.01

Margus Arm appointed state information system chief at RIA

03.01

Employment of over 300 foreign nationals registered in Saare County

03.01

Tallinn Airport 2019 passenger numbers up 9 percent on year

03.01

What the papers say: Will US missile strike greenlight fuel price hikes?

03.01

Weather service issues storm warning

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: