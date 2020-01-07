ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Diesel prices reach record high in Estonia

BNS
Filling station.
Source: ERR
Diesel prices at the pump reached a record high in Estonia of €1.449 per liter, with 98-octane gasoline matching its all-time high of €1.499 per liter.

Fuel company Alexela board member Alan Vaht told BNS Tuesday that the previous price record for diesel, from March 2012, of €1.439 per liter, had been broken.

95-octane gasoline currently stands at €1.449 per liter, compared with its all-time high of €1.459 in April 2012.

Prices had been forecast to rise in the aftermath of last week's U.S. Iraq missile strike which killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. As reported on ERR News, the longer term prognosis depends on how long the current international stand-off lasts, according to one expert.

Crude oil prices on the New York Stock Exchange rose 0.4 percent on Monday, to €63.27 (USD) a barrel, with Brent North Sea oil rising 0.5 percent to $68.91 at market close on the London Stock Exchange, BNS reports.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

