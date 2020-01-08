Government leaders meet to discuss US-Iran security situation

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), defence minister Jüri Luik (Isamaa) and foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) met at Kadriorg, seat of the Estonian president, Wednesday morning, to discuss the current security situation in the Middle East.

President Kersti Kaljulaid was reportedly also at the meeting.

Iran launched over a dozen missile attacks on two bases hosting U.S. and allied forces in Iraq, including Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) personnel.

Jüri Luik, who said on Tuesday that EDF activities in Iraq would be halted due to the crisis, which followed the killing of General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq last week, noted that no EDF personnel were on-base at the time of the recent Iranian missile attacks.

"Estonia, as a new member of the UN Security Council, is working with other countries to reduce tensions in the Middle East and prevent further conflict," Jüri Ratas wrote on his social media account ahead of Wednesday's meeting, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

"It is certainly in Estonia's interest as a small country that the security situation in the world is stable, and relations between states are predictable and based on international law," he added.

Estonia began its two-year stint as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) at the start of this year.

The role means Estonia attends all meetings, has voting rights, and chairs two sanctions committees.

The UNSC may be discussing the discuss the Soleimani killing on Thursday.

