Mikser: Iran's revenge on US could take many forms ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sven Mikser (SDE).
Sven Mikser (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Iran's revenge on the United States for the killing of a top general could take many forms, including attacks on U.S. allies in the region, said former foreign affairs minister Sven mikser (SDE).

"Iran has promised and is definitely also planning revenge," Mikser told ERR following the death of Iranian Gen.Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike. "This could take quite a number of forms. Iran has been increasing tensions in several conflicts in the region, including in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. It's also certainly worth recalling recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities that occurred with Iran's involvement. And so Iran definitely has opportunities to potentially threaten or damage American interests not just with attacks directly against the U.S., but also attacks on several American allies in the region."

The former minister and current MEP said that there are still many uncertainties involved, and that it was observed within the first few hours following the attack that both regional stock markets have fallen and oil prices have started to rise.

Asked whether this attack counted as a breach of international law, Mikser responded that the boundaries of international law are relatively fuzzy when it comes to such matters.

"In the U.S.' internal politics, Democrats have definitely already stressed, in part in a pre-election atmosphere, that this attack was carried out without informing Democratic congressional leaders," he said. "From an international law standpoint, a more exact analysis is up to experts in international law. It's clear that this attack was not internationally sanctioned, but certainly nor was the attack against the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, which was carried out at the instigation and with the participation of Iran. The U.S. will certainly always maintain their right to react to such events."

Overnight on Thursday night, Gen. Qassem Soleimani of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a top military leader, was killed in a U.S. airstrike. The airstrike was ordered by President Donald Trump, the Pentagon said in an official statement. Iran has promised revenge on the U.S. in response.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sven mikserunited statesiran
