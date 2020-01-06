ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Raimond Kaljulaid a front runner in SDE Tallinn branch leadership race

BNS
Raimond Kaljulaid with SDE chairman Indrek Saar.
Raimond Kaljulaid with SDE chairman Indrek Saar. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Tallinn branch of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) is electing a new leader on Monday, Baltic news Service reports, with front runners including MP Raimond Kaljulaid, and art historian and lecturer Karin Paulus.

The new leader will replace Rainer Vakra, who is standing down at the meeting, to be held at the Tallinn Teacher's House (Tallinna Õpetajate Maja).

Several noted SDE members have announced their support for Kaljulaid, who joined the party in late 2019 having sat as an independent MP since May.

Kaljulaid also has supporters in various districts of the Tallinn branch. He also sits on the Tallinn City Council. He was formerly a Centre Party board member and city councilor, and was elected an MP at the March general election, but quit the party on the issue of its going into coalition with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

Paulus was nominated as a candidate by the board of the women's caucus of the SDE branch, and has her core support base in the party's Pirita and Nõmme districts, according to BNS.

In addition to electing a chair, the party members will also elect the deputy chairs and new board, and will be greeted at the meeting by party leader Indrek Saar and one of its two MEPs, Sven Mikser. 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

sderaimond kaljulaidkarin paulussde tallinn branch
