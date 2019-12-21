Raimond Kaljulaid nominated as chairman of SDE's Tallinn faction

Eight members of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) nominated Raimond Kaljulaid as their candidate for chairman of Tallinn City Council faction on Saturday.

Members of the Social Democratic Party in Tallinn will gather for a general assembly on January 6 to elect a new regional chairman and board, who will be expected to prepare for the next local elections and organize the faction's work.

Jaak Juske, deputy chairman, said on social media that he and seven other associates had sent a letter to members of Tallinn city council announcing they would nominate Raimond Kaljulaid, who joined the Social Democratic Party in the fall.

"We also invite all of you to support him. We have talked to Raimond about his nomination, and he agrees to run for the position of district leader," the letter said.

It was signed by Jaak Juske, Sven Mikser, Maris Sild, Kirill Klaus, Anto Liivat, Joseph Vimm, Hanno Matto and Rainer Vakra, who is currently serving as chairman of the party's Tallinn city council faction.

Currently, the SDE is headed by Rainer Vakra in Tallinn and the vice-chairs are Maris Sild and Jaak Juske. The Management Board includes Anastassia Kovalenko, Tarvo Sarmet, Hanno Matto and Anto Liivat.

Kaljulaid resigned from the Centre Party in April over the latter's decision to invite the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) to join its government coalition.

In November Raimond Kaljulaid joined the SDE's grouping at the Tallinn City Government chamber. He had previously been a district elder in North Tallinn, when he was in the Centre Party.

Estonian MPs can also sit on the city council simultaneously.

