Lüganuse municipality no-confidence votes fail

An earlier Lüganuse Rural Municipality meeting.
An earlier Lüganuse Rural Municipality meeting. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Three votes of no-confidence in the Lüganuse Rural Municipality failed on Monday, following opposition Reform Party councilors' failure to get the required 10 votes on the 19-seat chamber, according to a report on ETV current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera Monday night.

The votes of no-confidence were in independent member Enno Vinni, whose actions in protesting a Reform Party youth meeting held at Kiviõli Secondary School Number 1 in late November led to the dismissal of the school's principal, Heidi Uustalu, despite protests from teachers, students, parents and others. The other two votes were in council chair Dmitri Dmitrijev (Centre) and the ruling Centre Party municipal government itself.

The 19 seats are divided nine each between Centre and Reform, with the left-over seat being Vinni's, effectively giving him the casting vote. Vinni is a former Reform member, and reportedly found out about the youth meeting at the Kiviõli school by viewing Reform's closed social media page group.

Lüganuse Rural Municipality is also the site of the Aidu wind farm, which has seen a long-running battle around the legitimacy of its construction permits and effects the proposed wind farm would have on Ministry of Defence radar.

The original Aktuaalne kaamera segment is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partycentre partyheidi uustalulüganuse rural municipalityenno vinni
