ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Former principal of Kiviõli High School joins education NGO ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Heidi Uustalu.
Heidi Uustalu. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The former principal of Kiviõli Secondary School who has been in dispute with the rural municipality after being fired has accepted a new position as the development manager of the NGO Enterprise School Network.

Heidi Uustalu, who was released from her position after the Lüganuse municipality government lost confidence in her in December, failed to reach an agreement with her former employer last week which would have seen her temporarily returned to act as principal.

Uustalu told ERR on Monday: "The Entrepreneurial School Network has been close to my heart ever since it was created and that's why I decided to join it."

She said the NGO asked her to join their team.

The task of the development manager is to promote entrepreneurship in Estonian schools. So far, 124 schools have joined the network, which means her work will involve a wide range of people, Uustalu said.

Uustalu believes there was no basis for her dismissal. The termination of her employment contract and the ensuing confrontation with the municipality government received widespread public attention. Teachers and pupils went on strike in support.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

heidi uustalukiviõli high school
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:14

Former principal of Kiviõli High School joins education NGO

13:51

Narva worried about declining population

13:32

Obesity epidemic continues in Estonia

12:54

€4.2 million Nõmme roadworks to see Tähetorni street close to late November

12:26

Small parties looking to work together at local elections

12:10

Government to put finishing touches on pension reform bill Monday

11:51

Kaljulaid: 'We need to remember our past today more than ever'

11:32

Paper: Police issue record number of traffic fines in 2019

11:09

Kiik: Flexible benefits system needed to tackle changing labor market

10:53

New phys ed syllabus to increase volume of instruction, retain grades

10:28

Robert Burns poems translated into Estonian released as album

09:54

Statistics: Record crop harvest in 2019 but egg production declined

09:24

Pentus-Rosimannus: Climate policy double dealings to prove costly

09:04

Samost and Sildam: Jail time too much for first DUI

08:27

Prime Minister offers condolences following Kobe Bryant death

07:13

Anett Kontaveit through to Australian Open quarter finals

26.01

Tax and Customs Board: €147 million of overpaid income tax to be returned

26.01

Olukorrast riigis: Public expectation unconvincing as reason behind reform

26.01

Startup Estonia creates new startup database

26.01

Pealtnägija: Women find it difficult to reach top echelons in politics

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: