Former principal of Kiviõli High School joins education NGO

The former principal of Kiviõli Secondary School who has been in dispute with the rural municipality after being fired has accepted a new position as the development manager of the NGO Enterprise School Network.

Heidi Uustalu, who was released from her position after the Lüganuse municipality government lost confidence in her in December, failed to reach an agreement with her former employer last week which would have seen her temporarily returned to act as principal.

Uustalu told ERR on Monday: "The Entrepreneurial School Network has been close to my heart ever since it was created and that's why I decided to join it."

She said the NGO asked her to join their team.

The task of the development manager is to promote entrepreneurship in Estonian schools. So far, 124 schools have joined the network, which means her work will involve a wide range of people, Uustalu said.

Uustalu believes there was no basis for her dismissal. The termination of her employment contract and the ensuing confrontation with the municipality government received widespread public attention. Teachers and pupils went on strike in support.

