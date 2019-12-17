ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Teachers at Kiviõli High School hold warning strike

Teachers at Kiviõli High School in Ida-Viru County held an hour-long warning strike calling for the reinstatement of the school's principal after she was sacked.

On December 5, the municipal government terminated the employment contract with principal Heidi Uustalu, who had run the school for 15 years.

Last week discussions between the school and municipal government failed to reach an agreement and the warning strike was called. Teachers and board members are calling for the municipality to reverse the decision and reinstate Uustalu. The municipal government believes it has taken the right course of action and has announced a competition to find a new principal.

Uustalu was fired by the Lüganuse rural municipality government after she planned to hold a Reform Party youth meeting at the school.

Two weeks ago, a meeting of the municipal government concluded that Uustalu, who had worked for 15 years as a principal at the school, was no longer suited to run the largest school in the municipality. 

The decision was met with a backlash by pupils who picketed the school in support of Uustalu and teachers who threatened to go on strike.  

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

