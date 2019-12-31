ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kiviõli High School teachers send strike announcement to municipality ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kiviõli High School teachers Anu Vau and Mariliis Randmer.
Kiviõli High School teachers Anu Vau and Mariliis Randmer. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Teachers at Kiviõli High School told Lüganuse rural municipality government that if they do not respond within two weeks to their demands to reinstate the principal they will begin an indefinite strike on January 13.

On Monday, Aktuaalne kaamera reported this is the first time this kind of strike action has occurred in Estonian education.

On December 5 the rural municipality government made the decision to fire the school's principal Heidi Uustalu, which caused protests from teachers and students.

Teacher at Kiviõli High School Mariliis Randmer said: "Every strike, as it is also a precedent in the Estonian state, is an extreme step we do not want to take. Over the course of the next two weeks, we sincerely wish to be involved in the negotiations to find a solution so that we do not have to take this extreme step. Of course, this puts us all in a difficult situation, but maybe we will find a solution very soon."

Of the 47 teachers and social educators at Kiviõli High School, 42 have signed the letter. The potential strike does not involve the school's support staff.

Last week teachers held a one-hour long warning strike in support of Uustalu.

Parish Mayor Viktor Rauam told ERR he would comment on the situation in the new year.

Strike notice

The notice said: "At the session of the municipal government on December 5, it was decided to release Heidi Uustalu, the principal of Kiviõli High School. Teachers and the Board of Trustees have requested the municipality to reinstate Heidi Uustalu as principal. We have been in talks with the municipal government, the education committee, and the council, but our demand has not been met. The meeting held on December 28 also failed to reach a solution.

"Parish Mayor Viktor Rauam said the decision was planned to be resolved by the end of January. We think this is too long and the decision could come sooner. Hereby we are sending the Kiviõli High School Teachers' Strike Notice: If by January 13, the teachers' demand has not been met, or Heidi Uustalu reinstated to the position of principal, we will commence a strike on January 13 which will last until our request is met. During the strike, the school will be run by the school manager.

"In the two weeks leading up to the strike, we are ready to negotiate a solution to meet our demand. Signed by Kiviõli High School teachers."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Crisis contacts
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:42

Most political parties see falling membership in 2019, EKRE bucks trend

17:12

Gallery: 2019 through the lens of ERR photographer Priit Mürk

16:44

Estonian National Opera attendance exceeds 185,000 in 2019

16:21

More than dozen fake €50 bills found in Tartu

15:57

Reform Party leader supports Kersti Kaljulaid second term

15:36

Four Rescue Board personnel injured in fire truck crash

15:03

Kiviõli High School teachers send strike announcement to municipality

14:45

Omniva delivers 1.5 million packages to customers in December

14:11

Russian winter holiday tourist season reaches peak

13:32

Rail workers' trade union, Elron conclude collective agreement for 2020

12:59

Fireworks retailers hit out at New Year display bans

12:44

Nearly 25,000 travel between mainland, western islands over Christmas

12:26

ERR News New Year schedule Updated

12:01

War of Independence ceasefire centennial to be marked on Friday

11:28

Tänak and Järveoja WRC Catalunya win bags sporting moment of the year

10:52

Helme promising to initiate lowering of diesel excise duty rate

10:13

Paper: Estonian officials preparing for possible Putin, Trump visits

09:36

Smart Bike Share system voted Tartu's Deed of 2019

09:04

No end-of-year meeting between president and government this year

08:35

Saarts: Split between openness and closeness in Estonian society

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: