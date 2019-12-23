ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Lüganuse municipality to hold three no-confidence votes on Monday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Lüganuse Rural Municipality at a December 17 sitting.
Lüganuse Rural Municipality at a December 17 sitting. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Members of Lüganuse Rural Municipality, in Ida-Viru County, are to meet on Monday to carry out three votes on no-confidence in councilors, and the entire ruling Centre Party municipality, in the wake of the dismissal of a school principal.

Heidi Uustalu, principal at the Kiviõli Number 1 school, was dismissed in late November after council member Enno Vinni had asked for her political activities, which included holding a Reform Party youth meeting on school premises.

Heidi Uustalu, principal at the Kiviõli Number 1 school, was dismissed in late November after council member Enno Vinni had asked for her political activities, which included holding a Reform Party youth meeting on school premises.

Vinni is the subject of one of the three votes of no-confidence today, in addition to municipal government itself, following the decision to dismiss Uustalu and starting to find a replacement,

Another rally in support of Uustalu took place on December 17 and lasted one hour, and teachers have called again for her reinstatement.

The third vote of no-confidence concerns council chair Dmitri Dmitrijev (Centre) concerning lack of cooperation.

With a total of 19 seats, the Lüganuse Rural Municipality is divided up nine seats to Reform and Centre apiece; Vinni is an independent. To pass, a vote of no-confidence requires at least 10 votes.

Lüganuse Rural Municipality is also the site of the Aidu wind farm, which has seen a long-running battle around the legitimacy of its construction permits and effects the proposed wind farm would have on Ministry of Defence radar.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partycentre partyheidi uustalulüganuse rural municipalitykiviõli school number one
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
15:34

Ratas: We do not cooperate with Sputnik

15:01

Otepää becomes winter capital

14:03

Increased security presence at Tallinn Christmas market

13:02

ERR News Christmas and New Year schedule

12:54

Tallinn's Old City Harbor bridge will be completed in 2021

12:26

German public broadcaster accesses ski doping messages involving Estonians

12:10

Estonia to see a rainy Christmas

11:42

Hunt's Colts roll over Carolina Panthers

11:14

Convicted traitor Herman Simm released early from prison

10:44

Listeria bacteria detected at three more Estonian food producers this year

10:11

Leading prosecutor on Danske money laundering case going on parental leave

09:34

Lüganuse municipality to hold three no-confidence votes on Monday

09:04

Gallery: President attends first Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony

22.12

SAPTK chairman accuses Youtube of worldview discrimination

22.12

Survey: 22 percent of citizens agree with Rail Baltic planned route

22.12

Insurance investigators identify fraudsters who staged accidents in Baltics

22.12

Saaremaa agrees €150,000 support for Kuressaare-Stockholm summer airline

22.12

Kaljulaid: 2019 brought many good things but leaders must tackle climate

22.12

Paper: UK Prime Minister has had a career based on lies

22.12

Viljandi eyeing Bolt's electric scooter service

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: