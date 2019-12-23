Lüganuse municipality to hold three no-confidence votes on Monday

Members of Lüganuse Rural Municipality, in Ida-Viru County, are to meet on Monday to carry out three votes on no-confidence in councilors, and the entire ruling Centre Party municipality, in the wake of the dismissal of a school principal.

Heidi Uustalu, principal at the Kiviõli Number 1 school, was dismissed in late November after council member Enno Vinni had asked for her political activities, which included holding a Reform Party youth meeting on school premises.

Vinni is the subject of one of the three votes of no-confidence today, in addition to municipal government itself, following the decision to dismiss Uustalu and starting to find a replacement,

Another rally in support of Uustalu took place on December 17 and lasted one hour, and teachers have called again for her reinstatement.

The third vote of no-confidence concerns council chair Dmitri Dmitrijev (Centre) concerning lack of cooperation.

With a total of 19 seats, the Lüganuse Rural Municipality is divided up nine seats to Reform and Centre apiece; Vinni is an independent. To pass, a vote of no-confidence requires at least 10 votes.

Lüganuse Rural Municipality is also the site of the Aidu wind farm, which has seen a long-running battle around the legitimacy of its construction permits and effects the proposed wind farm would have on Ministry of Defence radar.

