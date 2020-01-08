ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kiviõli High School negotiators propose principal stays until end of year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Heidi Uustalu.
Heidi Uustalu. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The dismissed principal of Kiviõli High School in Ida-Viru County will be asked to stay until the end of the school year after negotiations took place between school teachers and the municipality government to avoid threatened strike action.

On Tuesday, Kiviõli High School teachers and the Lüganuse rural municipality government met to resolve a dispute caused by the dismissal of Principal Heidi Uustalu and prevent a teachers' strike which would start next week.

The negotiators agreed Mayor Viktor Rauam will talk to Uustalu, who was dismissed after the municipality government lost confidence in her, and will propose she continue as acting principal until the end of the school year.

Teachers agreed to withdraw the strike notice if Uustalu agrees to continue as acting principal or says that she does not want to.

If Uustalu agrees to continue as acting principal, the municipal government will cancel the competition for the position of principal which was set to start on January 15.

Uustalu told ERR she is open for negotiations and will make a decision after meeting with the leaders of the parish. 

The meeting between the municipal government and teachers in Maidla manor. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR

The Lüganuse rural municipality government terminated Uustalu's employment in early December. The council's decision came after Uustalu, a member of the Reform Party, had allowed the school to hold a meeting of the youth wing of the Reform Party.

Students and staff protested Uustalu's dismissal and teachers held an hour-long warning strike before Christmas and threatened to strike indefinitely if she was not reinstated.

The municipal government estimates that a strike would be illegal, but Reemo Voltri, chairman of the Union of Educational Advisers for Teachers, believes the strike is allowed in support of a dismissed leader.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

kiviõli high school
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:29

Man dies in workplace truck accident

13:02

Two largest Estonian dailies' print circulation falls over 2019

12:27

Road construction over Pääsküla River will not be finished until spring

12:04

Consumer price index increased by 2.3 percent in 2019

11:46

Raimond Kaljulaid warns against Centre, Reform deals with EKRE in Tallinn

11:24

Nearly 30 cultural institutions to receive funds for needed repairs

11:07

Government leaders: We will withdraw EDF Iraq troops if situation escalates

10:31

Kiviõli High School negotiators propose principal stays until end of year

10:16

President, prime minister offer condolences after Tehran plane crash Updated

10:13

Family doctors' advice helpline cannot issue repeat prescriptions

10:02

Court denies early release to Russian man convicted of working for FSB

09:46

Ratas: Ratification of border agreement unlikely in coming years

09:39

Government leaders meet to discuss US-Iran security situation

09:22

Ratas to discuss Iran with President on Wednesday

09:01

Research: Public ill-informed about pensions and retirement

08:39

Defense minister: Estonian soldiers' work in Iraq has been suspended

07.01

Number of residence permits submitted exceeds 2020 immigration quota

07.01

Maersk halts scheduled cargo shipping from Port of Sillamäe

07.01

Anett Kontaveit: I feel on the same form as before my sickness

07.01

Helme: Public focusing too much on PPP implementation costs

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: