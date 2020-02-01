Municipality and teacher reach agreement over Kiviõli High School job

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Mayor of Lüganuse Viktor Rauam and Anu Vau.
Mayor of Lüganuse Viktor Rauam and Anu Vau. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
A teacher at Kiviõli High School who is a candidate for principal and the mayor of Lüganuse Municipality reached an agreement over an employment contract for the position on Friday.

Anu Vau, who currently teaches at Kiviõli High School and Viktor Rauam, the mayor of Lüganuse Municipality, agreed on the terms of employment for the vacant principal position. If the council meeting approves the decision next week, Vau will be able to start work as principal on February 10.

Earlier this week Vau lost the municipal government organized competition to become the principal to Tarmo Valgepea by a vote of 2:6. However, on Wednesday, Valgepea resigned from the competition citing the school's opposition to him taking the job. 

Initially, Vau also withdrew from the competition, but on Thursday she announced in writing that she was ready to become director instead of former principal Heidi Uustalu.

Vau said she applied for the position of principal because she wants the school to continue to educate well-meaning, inquisitive and curious citizens.

"I want to continue with what Heidi was creating. I want to help the team reach their goals together. I feel that this team can move huge mountains when needed. Many messages, phone calls, statements of support from parents, colleagues, friends - they also helped make the decision. I know I have something to offer the community and the school," said Vau.

Vau has been working at the school, in Ida-Viru County, since 2008. After graduating from the University of Tartu, she worked at Maidla Basic School from 2000 to 2008. She graduated from Tõrva High School in 1992.

Kiviõli High School was left without a principal after a decision was made on December 5 by the municipal government to dismiss Heidi Uustalu, who had run the school for 15 years. She has challenged her dismissal in court.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

kiviõli high schoolanu vau
