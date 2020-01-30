ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: Municipality's candidate passes on Kiviõli school principal position ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tarmo Valgepea.
Tarmo Valgepea. Source: Tiit Blaat/Ekspress Meedia/Scanpix
News

Tarmo Valgepea, the former principal of Mäetaguse Basic School and Jõhvi State High School recommended by Lüganuse Municipality's competition committee for the position of principal at Kiviõli High School, announced on Wednesday afternoon that he would not be accepting the job.

Valgepea submitted a statement to Lüganuse Municipal Mayor Viktor Rauam in which he announced that he would not be accepting the position of principal under the current circumstances, and explained his reasons in a longer letter, regional paper Põhjarannik writes (link in Estonian).

In his letter, Valgepea explained that, among other things, part of his reason for passing on the position is escalated opposition of him as a person either without knowing him or knowingly ignoring his substantial work at two Ida-Viru County schools.

"What I find especially disconcerting and dangerous, however, is aggressive behavior that has occurred disregarding the laws of the Estonian state according to which a school principal is elected, using slogans and manipulation in which teachers of the school have allowed underage students to take part as well," he wrote.

Kiviõli High School is seeking a new principal after Heidi Uustalu was released from the position late last year, sparking backlash from the school community.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

schoolstarmo valgepeakiviõli high school
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:31

First case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Finland

11:01

Union believes reduced logging targets threaten jobs in rural areas

10:41

Original Tartu peace treaty escorted by police to Estonian National Museum

10:18

Tallinn implements new traffic light management system, disruption expected

09:54

Paper: Municipality's candidate passes on Kiviõli school principal position

09:42

Chairman: Eesti Loto has not been harmed by Kranich allegations

09:26

Police close case of Telliskivi taxi drivers shooting

09:02

Party ratings: Reform's support rising again

08:39

Bank of Estonia chief: Pension reform long-term bad idea

08:21

Pension reform bill passes Riigikogu vote

29.01

Foreign ministry planning to open embassies in Singapore and South Korea

29.01

Bill making investing in startups easier passes first reading

29.01

Funding increased for first round of electric vehicle purchase measure

29.01

Historian: Russia worried its version of history coming second

29.01

Goal is to minimize impact following Tallinn hospital arrests, mayor says

29.01

Luik: Raudsaar solid choice as new Postimees editor-in-chief

29.01

Interior ministry wants to upgrade security cameras network

29.01

University of Tartu's new Delta Center opened Wednesday

29.01

Center Party MP denied highest level security clearance

29.01

Peeter Laurits: Devastation in the woods and humanities

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: