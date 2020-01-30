Paper: Municipality's candidate passes on Kiviõli school principal position

Tarmo Valgepea, the former principal of Mäetaguse Basic School and Jõhvi State High School recommended by Lüganuse Municipality's competition committee for the position of principal at Kiviõli High School, announced on Wednesday afternoon that he would not be accepting the job.

Valgepea submitted a statement to Lüganuse Municipal Mayor Viktor Rauam in which he announced that he would not be accepting the position of principal under the current circumstances, and explained his reasons in a longer letter, regional paper Põhjarannik writes (link in Estonian).

In his letter, Valgepea explained that, among other things, part of his reason for passing on the position is escalated opposition of him as a person either without knowing him or knowingly ignoring his substantial work at two Ida-Viru County schools.

"What I find especially disconcerting and dangerous, however, is aggressive behavior that has occurred disregarding the laws of the Estonian state according to which a school principal is elected, using slogans and manipulation in which teachers of the school have allowed underage students to take part as well," he wrote.

Kiviõli High School is seeking a new principal after Heidi Uustalu was released from the position late last year, sparking backlash from the school community.

