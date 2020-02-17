ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Teachers unions flag shortage crisis and issues with education ministry ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Madis Somelar, head of Tallinna Realkool.
Madis Somelar, head of Tallinna Realkool. Source: ERR
News

Teachers' unions met in the town of Paide at the weekend to discuss final details to a strategic partnership agreement with the Ministry of Education and Research, on good inclusion practices.

The unions, together forming the teachers unions' cooperation think tank (Õpetajate Ühenduste Koostöökoja Mõttekoda), an NGO representing some 20 unions, say that the ministry still holds all the cards in the power relationship, which isn't entirely a good thing despite some good work it has done, they say.

Under the proposed strategic partnership agreement, the organization is required to coordinate several pieces of legislation relating to education, while at the same time contributing to the promotion of teacher cooperation at county level, its representatives said.

The organization said that cooperation at county level (coming into effect from January 1 2018-ed.) had decreased significantly following the abolition of county governments, exacerbated by changes in certification introduced in 2013.

At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Research had exhibited a good level of engagement, the organization said.

"A partnership means respecting the other party. So far, the Ministry of Education and Research has been in a strong position of engagement with the teaching staff," the chamber said in a statement issued Monday, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

"Good governance is inclusive, transparent and takes the views of partners into account. Teaching staff need not only to have their views heard, but also taken into account," said Pille Rohtla, vice chair of the Estonian history and community teachers association (Eesti Ajaloo- ja Ühiskonnaõpetajate Selts).

On February 11, 2020, the education ministry sent out an invitation to some union representatives to discuss the proposed changes to the organization basic school final exams as early as February 14.

"In this way, it is not possible to plan their work adequately with students and to engage members of the subject groups in substantive discussions and in the formulation of positions," said Hele Kiisel, Vice President of the Estonian mathematical society (Eesti Matemaatika Selts).

Over the past six months, leaders of teachers' unions have met with all Riigikogu parties, several ministers and the Mayor of Tallinn. 

These meetings were aimed at raising awareness among politicians of the major challenges within the field, which, according to the unions, is the issue of the sustainability of teaching staff and the retention of national primary school exams to verify educational standards and achievement.

A seminar at Tallinn University, last week reiterated the major challenge facing education is a shortage of teachers.

The examples of concerns that headteachers attending the seminar brought were very worrying, said Madis Somelar, head Tallinn secondary school Tallinna Reaalkool said.

"There have been no physics lesson at one vocational school for the past two weeks since there is simply no teacher in the field," Somelar said.

"In another, there is only one qualified math teacher who has to mentor unqualified substitute teachers and give 30 subject hours per week," he added.

The issue of an insufficient number of teachers entering in the profession to replace retirees and other leavers has long been in focus.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ministry of education and researcheducation in estoniaestonian educationteachers' unions
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:10

Overproduction of natural gas drives prices to record low

14:38

Kontaveit and Kanepi both drop two places in WTA rankings

14:16

80 reported accidents in Tallinn's public transport last year

13:47

Estonian Defense League marks 30th annviersary since restoration

13:18

Opinion: President Kersti Kaljulaid as the new opposition

12:51

Riigikogu state budget committee to scrutinize government investments

12:26

Prosecutor General: Conditions for early release should be tightened

11:57

Ceremony marks anniversary of the end of the Soviet-Afghan war

11:21

Additional flight to Helsinki planned from Tartu Airport

11:04

Storm leaves close to 5,000 households without power Monday morning Updated

10:57

Teachers unions flag shortage crisis and issues with education ministry

10:28

Spot checks on apartment houses uncover grave fire safety infringements

10:08

50 children diagnosed with cancer in Estonia every year

09:44

Reinsalu: There is no alternative to transatlantic cooperation

09:23

Security expert in Munich: NATO deterrence necessary

08:59

President in Munich: China now overshadows Russia

08:42

Storms bring island ferry cancellations Sunday evening, Monday

16.02

Reinsalu hopes to sign double taxation agreement with Jordan

16.02

Janar Holm: What happened to a comprehensible state budget?

16.02

Eesti Laul finalists chosen

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: