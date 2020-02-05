ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ministry revokes license of school teaching special needs students

Krabi School in Rõuge, Võru County.
The Ministry of Education and Research has revoked a South Estonian school's license, meaning its students, including 40 pupils with special needs, will need to be allocated places at other schools.

Krabi School in Rõuge, Võru County, which has taught special needs students for nearly 20 years and was granted a temporary license to operate as a basic school in 2017, was visited by ministry officials who assessed whether its teaching and educational activities reached the required norm.

Concrete issues reported included concerns about teachers' qualifications, the length and volume of lessons, the organization of informal learning, and support for students with special needs, all of which combined contribute to the revocation of the license.

The ministry also says it has seen no evidence that the deficiencies are likely to be resolved. For example, the school has not provided a framework of planned activities, together with a timetable, to make up for missed classes or studies.

The revocation does not preclude a future issuing of a new license, should legal requirements be met.

The school currently teaches 40 special needs students, from 10 different municipalities.

The education ministry will also find school places for Krabi students at other schools in the municipality where they are resident.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

