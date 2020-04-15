ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Several smaller schools across Estonia to close this fall ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Krabi School in Rõuge, Võru County.
Krabi School in Rõuge, Võru County. Source: ERR
News

Several smaller schools across Estonia will be closing as of the new school year. On the list are schools that aren't being shut down outright, but rather merged with other local schools.

Kristin Hollo, head of the External Evaluation Department of the Ministry of Education and Research, said that Estonia's school network is like the city of Tallinn, which will never really be finished. In addition to state and private schools, there are many educational institutions that belong to local governments.

According to Hollo, based on information submitted to the ministry, no major, mass closures of schools is coming.

"A calm and typical year in terms of restructuring; nothing extraordinary has caught my eye in that regard," she said.

Nonetheless, the current school year will be the last at Krabi School, a private school in Võru County whose activity license was revoked. Mattias Basic School, a private school in Tallinn, will also be closing, as will Põlula School in Lääne-Viru County, Kavastu Kindergarten-Primary School in Tartu County, which going forward will operate only as a kindergarten, and Libaste Kindergarten-Primary School in Pärnu County.

Tallinn Pääsküla High School will continue operating as a basic school. Adult high schools in Võru and Rakvere will also be closing, with its students to be redirected to Võru County Vocational Training Center and Rakvere Vocational School, respectively.

Several basic schools are also slated to merge with high schools. In Harju County, for example, Keila Basic School will be merged with Keila High School, and Kosejõe School will be merged with Kose High School. Nearly ten schools will see basic schools joined by kindergartens, following which they will be reclassified as kindergarten-primary schools. Such is the case in Tsirguliina and Kolga-Jaani, for example.

Big changes were originally planned for schools in Põltsamaa as well. The municipality had planned to merge six smaller schools with Põltsamaa Joint High School, leaving the smaller schools to operate as campuses of the high school. According to municipal council chairman Andres Vääna, however, this decision is in the process of being changed. A bill which is expected to be approved by the municipal council on Thursday calls for the administration of education in Põltsamaa to remain unchanged next school year.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

educationministry of education and researchschools
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:10

Restrictions still not introduced on selling land to foreigners

15:56

Amendment to allow 600 foreign workers to stay in Estonia until end of July

15:50

Two-thirds of people hospitalized diagnosed in hospital

15:35

Hotels offer accommodation to doctors and quarantining possibilities

15:16

Popov: Kuressaare will benefit from decision to move patients to mainland

14:48

ICT sector exploring ways to help vital sectors

14:29

Ministry not to extend operation of Paldiski-Sassnitz shipping route

13:51

Librarians to read newspapers in Estonian and Russian to senior citizens

13:31

Several smaller schools across Estonia to close this fall

12:56

Tallinn reducing length of nightly street lighting

12:27

Private media want monthly €1 million campaigns to replace lost revenue

12:00

Health Board: 29 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 35

11:56

Tallinn closes subsidized store to give premises to food bank

11:28

Head of EHIF: Treatment bills have not decreased significantly

11:05

Kaja Kallas: Psychologists, economists should be on Scientific Council

10:41

Two Defense Forces members injured in traffic accident during exercise

10:14

Unemployment is growing fastest among young people

09:50

Labor market changes must be taken into account in Ida-Viru county

09:31

Kaljulaid and President of Ukraine discuss coronavirus and reform progress

09:11

Three patients transferred to mainland from Kuressaare Hospital

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: