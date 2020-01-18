International literacy conference to concentrate on multilingual education

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn University.
Tallinn University. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
The Estonian Reading Society and Tallinn University will organize the IV Baltic Sea Conference on Literacy "Searching for a Common Language" from the end of this week until January 21 at the heart of which lies literacy in multilingual education. This week's presentations will take place at Tallinn University on January 18 and 19.

The international conference offers more than 100 presentations, with speakers from nearly 40 countries. Topics include supporting and developing literacy in different forms and levels of education. Listeners can also learn about readers-writers with special needs, adult education, libraries in the modern information world and a great many other things.

Main organizer of the conference, chairwoman of the Estonian Reading Society Mare Müürsepp said that the conference's theme "Search for a Common Language" points to the need for understanding and solutions that would function in different cultural settings and internationally. "The tip of the spear will be on especially urgent topics, such as recognizing and supporting special needs early on, digital competencies, describing and measuring 21st century literacy," Müürsepp added.

The conference's keynote speaker is professor Heikki Lyytinen from the University of Jyvaskyla who talked about digital play and technology to help children obtain initial reading skills in a playful and interesting way on the conference's opening day. Speakers from Estonia include Auditor General Janar Holm and professor emeritus of the Estonian Academy of Arts Anu Raud. Holm talked about integration and language training from the point of view of the National Audit Office on the opening day.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

tallinn university4th baltic sea literacy conferenceestonian reading societymare müürsepp
No comments yet.
ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

