Lüganuse municipality approves new principal for Kiviõli High School

On Wednesday morning, the Lüganuse municipality approved Anu Vau as principal of Kiviõli High School who will begin her new role on Monday.

Vau's appointment sees the end of a two-month crisis at the school which started when the municipality fired the former principal of 15 years, Heidi Uustalu, which saw students protest and staff threaten to go on stike.

Uustalu was accused of failing to separate her political activities and school leadership. She will challenge the decision in court.

Vau is a teacher of Estonian language and literature at Kiviõli High School and plans to continue Uustalu's work.

