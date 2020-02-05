ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Lüganuse municipality approves new principal for Kiviõli High School ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Mayor of Lüganuse Viktor Rauam and Anu Vau.
Mayor of Lüganuse Viktor Rauam and Anu Vau. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

On Wednesday morning, the Lüganuse municipality approved Anu Vau as principal of Kiviõli High School who will begin her new role on Monday.

Vau's appointment sees the end of a two-month crisis at the school which started when the municipality fired the former principal of 15 years, Heidi Uustalu, which saw students protest and staff threaten to go on stike.

Uustalu was accused of failing to separate her political activities and school leadership. She will challenge the decision in court.

Vau is a teacher of Estonian language and literature at Kiviõli High School and plans to continue Uustalu's work.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

heidi uustalukiviõli high schoolanu vau
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:55

Pressure for places at Tallinn's 'elite' schools is increasing

15:29

Lüganuse municipality approves new principal for Kiviõli High School

15:04

Swedbank services experiencing disruptions

14:31

20 TÜK clinic heads prioritize finding new leader for hospital

13:59

Tax Board: Some residents do not need to file tax returns

13:38

Tallinn mayor defends Kremlin-linked TV deal following secret service raids

13:14

Prime minister talks European Green Deal with Ursula von der Leyen

12:48

Law amendment may also make wine bottles returnable

12:23

Reimbursing sick leave from day one would cost €20 million

11:58

Rally Sweden to go ahead despite mild winter

11:27

Cooperation deal fails between Tallinn, Helsinki transport ticket project

11:04

Estonian, Latvian security services raid suspected EU sanctions evaders

10:31

Ratas: Estonia wants employment of oil shale sector considered in EU budget

10:22

Survey shows harassment at Estonian universities not dealt with adequately

09:47

Paper: Isamaa voters polled prefer coalition with Reform to current lineup

09:28

Paper: Arctic voyage plans floated for Admiral Bellingshausen

08:47

Foreign minister in Washington for religious freedom alliance event

08:22

February 24 broadcasts to include visually and hearing impaired versions

04.02

Paper: EKRE pharma bill explanatory remarks similar to 2018 Reform version

04.02

Temperatures low enough to start Otepää artificial snow production

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: