Mayor of Lüganuse rural municipality resigns

Viktor Rauam, the mayor of Lüganuse Municipality decided to resign on Friday. A day earlier, he had faced a third vote of no-confidence in four months.

In addition to Rauam, all other members of the rural municipality wish to resign with the crisis committee left without a leader. A Kiviõli kindergarten employee has contracted the coronavirus in Lüganuse municipality.

A meeting of the municipality's council for the election of a new mayor will be held next Thursday, council member Andrea Eiche told Põhjarannik.

On Thursday, a vote of no-confidence against Lüganuse council chair Dmitri Dmitrijev (Center) received ten votes in support and nine against, ERR's online news in Estonian reported.

