Andrea Eiche elected mayor of Lüganuse municipality for third time

Andrea Eiche was elected as the new mayor of Lüganuse Municipality on Thursday for the third time since the 2017 Estonian municipal elections.

According to local paper Põhjarannik, Eiche received 11 votes in support and seven against. Lüganuse council has 19 members.

The Reform Party Lüganuse district chairman first became municipality mayor in 2017, after Lüganuse and Sonda municipalities and the city of Kiviõli were merged. In 2018, Viktor Rauam was elected municipality mayor. Two months later, Eiche was re-elected as mayor.

The Lüganuse council elected a new municipality chief after Rauam resigned last week. Rauam had faced a third vote of no-confidence in four months. Last Thursday, a vote of no-confidence against Lüganuse council chair Dmitri Dmitrijev (Center) received ten votes in support and nine against, ERR's online news in Estonian reported.

