ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Independent MP Raimond Kaljulaid joins Social Democratic Party ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
SDE chairman Indrek Saar and Raimond Kaljulaid.
Open gallery
13 photos
Photo: SDE chairman Indrek Saar and Raimond Kaljulaid. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

MP Raimond Kaljulaid, who quit the Centre Party this spring, announced on Thursday that he was joining the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

Speaking at a press conference, Kaljulaid said that he had taken a look around and met with representatives of several political parties and reached the conclusion that it is the SDE that can best handle the building up of a free and prosperous Estonia.

SDE chairman Indrek Saar welcomed Kaljulaid's decision to join, adding that it is the party's job to ensure that economic growth reaches all of Estonia's people.

Kaljulaid also signed his application to join the SDE before the press.

The SDE now has 11 votes in the 101-seat Riigikogu, although by law, Kaljulaid cannot officially join the SDE parliamentary group.

Kaljulaid: I am a liberal

"On a left-right scale, I'm fairly exactly in the middle, and I am a liberal," Kaljulaid told ERR in an interview in September. "And so it isn't difficult for me to find things in common with several parties represented in the Riigikogu as well as those not."

The MP resigned from the Centre Party in April over the latter's decision to invite the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) to join its government coalition.

Still yet a member of the Centre Party, Kaljulaid was elected to the Riigikogu on March 3 with 7,303 votes in the Haabersti-Põhja-Tallinn-Kristiine electoral district. He earned 20,640 votes as an independent candidate in the European Parliament elections in May, ranking fifth individually, but was not elected.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

social democratic partyraimond kaljulaid
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:01

President 'disappointed' that education system still not Estonian-only

15:36

Bank of Estonia: Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers up 5 percent on year

15:04

Swedbank lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 3.2 percent

14:42

ERR TV and radio channel broadcasts mark fall of the Berlin Wall

14:07

Centre MEP chides party colleague for Kaljulaid Russia visit stance

13:39

Gallery: Tallinn Christmas tree felled in Haabersti

13:07

Gallery: New foreign trade and IT minister Kaimar Karu starts work

12:35

Tallink posts record-breaking nearly €55 million profit in third quarter

12:03

Gallery: Independent MP Raimond Kaljulaid joins Social Democratic Party

11:47

Yandex.Taxi expands to Ida-Viru County

11:19

Equality commissioner: Climate in Estonia reminiscent of 1920s Germany

10:29

Ratings: Reform remains most popular, Centre support highest since election

10:14

Minister's domestic violence comment to pregnant women sparks controversy

09:36

ERR chief: Funding could be linked to tax revenue or GDP growth

09:07

October consumer price index up 1.6 percent on year

09:00

Prosecutor's office: Mary Kross did give false statements to the police

06.11

Up to 160 Estonian troops committed to international operations for 2020

06.11

What the papers say: Eesti Laul back in Tartu, Tõrva deputy mayor resigns

06.11

Judge facing bribery charges given one-year unpaid leave

06.11

Opposition parties end prime minister's question boycott

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: