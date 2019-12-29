Opposition MP announces campaign calling for a positive January

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
Raimond Kaljulaid sits both on Tallinn City Council and, pictured here, at the Riigikogu.
Raimond Kaljulaid sits both on Tallinn City Council and, pictured here, at the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Opposition MP Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE) has called on the Estonian public to focus on the positive during the month of January, Baltic News Service reports.

"Over the holidays, I've been thinking a lot what I need to do differently and better next year," Kaljulaid, who recently joined the Social Democratic Party (SDE) having been an independent since late April, said in a video, BNS reports.

"We are all tired of the constant criticism we keep hearing everywhere, and of people focusing on the negative, whatever the issue. My New Year's resolution is to focus during the first month of the year only on the good things in Estonia, and the world, on the people who do something positive and the ideas that advance life in Estonia," Kaljulaid continued.

"Naturally, no one is obligated to join my initiative, but everyone is welcome to do so," he added, before wishing he people of Estonia a happy New Year and a successful year ahead.

The campaign is also using a social media hashtag, #positiivnejaanuar (English: Positive January) Kaljulaid, who also sits on Tallinn city council and recently became the SDE group chair there, announced.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

riigikogusdetallinn city councilraimond kaljulaid#positiivnejaanuar
