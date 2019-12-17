Five parliament parties and the non-parliamentary Estonia 200 will get a total of €5,413,000 in state budget support next year.

State budget support depends on parties' election results, meaning that the ruling Centre Party will also cash in on Raimond Kaljulaid who has since the elections left Centre to join the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

Opposition leader the Reform Party that has 34 MPs in the Riigikogu will get the largest sum from next year's state budget – nearly €1.8 million.

The Centre Party will get around €1.4 million, the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) nearly a million, Isamaa over €630,000 and SDE around €530,000 from the state.

The Political Parties act provides that any party that participates in Riigikogu elections, does not exceed the elections threshold of 5 percent but manages a result of 2-3 percent will be allocated €30,000 from the state budget, any party that gets 3-4 percent €60,000 and any party that gets over 4 percent €100,000.

This qualifies the non-parliamentary Estonia 200 that took 4.4 percent of the vote in March to state budget support of €100,000.

Total support for political parties is on par with 2019.

State budget support for parties (euros)

Reform Party – 1,788,534.65

Centre Party – 1,367,702.97

EKRE – 999,475.25

Isamaa – 631,247.53

Social Democratic Party – 526,039.60

Estonia 200 – 100,000.00

