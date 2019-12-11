Party funding watchdog fines Estonian Greens again

The Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) issued the non-parliamentary Estonian Greens a warning that they must pay a penalty of €1,500 because they have not paid their long-term debts.

"A supervisory authority must be consistent," ERJK chairman Kaarel Tarand told ERR. The previous fine issued to the Greens was €500 in size, but the party did not pay it.

Estonian Greens Secretary General Joonas Laks said that the ERJK is spiteful of the party, and that the party intends to pay off its debts within a reasonable amount of time.

The ERJK issued a precept to the Estonian Greens on Oct. 12, 2018 requiring the party to return long-term debts to its creditors, which were regarded as prohibited donations.

The Greens challenged the precept in court, but the court rejected the party's complaint on June 26. The party did not appeal the administrative court's ruling.

The Estonian Greens are over €30,000 in debt. Party chairwoman Züleyxa Izmailova explained that the debt was the result of €62,500 in electoral bonds paid in connection with the March 3 Riigikogu elections, which the state does not return to parties who are not elected.

The party's net assets have been negative since 2010. The ERJK has previously recommended the party file for bankruptcy.

