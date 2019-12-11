ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Party funding watchdog fines Estonian Greens again ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian Greens' general meeting in 2018.
Estonian Greens' general meeting in 2018. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) issued the non-parliamentary Estonian Greens a warning that they must pay a penalty of €1,500 because they have not paid their long-term debts.

"A supervisory authority must be consistent," ERJK chairman Kaarel Tarand told ERR. The previous fine issued to the Greens was €500 in size, but the party did not pay it.

Estonian Greens Secretary General Joonas Laks said that the ERJK is spiteful of the party, and that the party intends to pay off its debts within a reasonable amount of time.

The ERJK issued a precept to the Estonian Greens on Oct. 12, 2018 requiring the party to return long-term debts to its creditors, which were regarded as prohibited donations.

The Greens challenged the precept in court, but the court rejected the party's complaint on June 26. The party did not appeal the administrative court's ruling.

The Estonian Greens are over €30,000 in debt. Party chairwoman Züleyxa Izmailova explained that the debt was the result of €62,500 in electoral bonds paid in connection with the March 3 Riigikogu elections, which the state does not return to parties who are not elected.

The party's net assets have been negative since 2010. The ERJK has previously recommended the party file for bankruptcy.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian greenspolitical parties financing surveillance committee
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
15:16

Electronic registration of construction site workers could become mandatory

14:49

TS Laevad installs automated external defibrillators on its ferries

14:13

Party funding watchdog fines Estonian Greens again

13:48

Tartu increases land tax to fund city improvements

13:16

Survey: 42 percent of residents feel effects of increased cost of living

12:44

Tiiu Järviste suspected of money laundering, attempted embezzlement

12:12

Health board wants companies to vaccinate Ukrainian workers against measles

11:47

EU ministers discuss gender equality, labor law at Brussels meeting

11:24

More new teachers needed to fill places of those retiring

11:09

LHV carried out no market stabilization transactions for Coop Pank Tuesday

10:56

Taxes from international students and graduates in work exceed €10 million

10:35

Helme doesn't attend president's meetings with parliamentary party chairs

10:14

Family of five died in Tartu house fire Updated

10:10

Paper: Documents hint at prosecutor's, judge's indifference in Kross case

09:43

Russian-speakers, Ukrainians, Finns needed to fill civil service vacancies

09:21

Oil shale ash status change reduces hazardous waste by nine million tons

08:54

Minister of Defence discusses security and e-governance on UAE visit

08:30

Party ratings: EKRE's support remains at year low

10.12

Finance Committee sends 2020 state budget bill to final reading

10.12

Prosecutors seeking long sentence, expulsion for alleged mob group leader

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: