ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Political parties collected record low dues last year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Coins.
Coins. Source: Christoph Scholz/Creative Commons
News

Estonian parties collected the lowest amount of membership fees in the last eight years in 2019, on average each party was paid less than €2 by each member for the year.

The Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee's website has published data on party membership dating back to 2013. According to the data, a record low amount of fees, also known as dues, were paid by members in 2019, totaling €109,370.

Commercial Register data shows nearly 57,000 people belonged to political parties as of January 13, which means they paid an average membership fee of €1.90 per year. 

However, if only contributors are counted, who numbered 5,028 last year, then the average donation paid by each person was €21.

Dues paid also fell last year for most political parties.

Between 2015 and 2018, dues paid to the Center Party were in excess of €60,000 per year, but last year they halved to €29,470.

The Reform Party also saw a considerable drop. Between 2015 and 2018, annual dues consistently exceeded €25,000 in total, but last year dropped to €12,097.

Members of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) followed a similar trend, which saw revenues from membership fall from around €30,000 a year to €18,630.

Dues paid by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) dipped slightly from €17,288 in 2018 to €15,859 last year, but this was still higher than any other year between 2013 and 2017.

However, Isamaa saw revenue from dues increase significantly. Isamaa's total, which had hovered around €10,000 since 2013, increased to €25,556 last year.

However, last year, a record amount of donations were raised — over €3.5 million in total. The previous record high of €2.1 million was set in 2015. Both of these years were election years.

All major parties also set records last year with the amount of donations they received. The €843,000 raised by the Center Party is also the largest amount ever raised by a political party in Estonia over the course of one year.

Isamaa's €730,000 and Reform Party's €690,000 were also the highest amounts each party had ever received.

At the same time, 2019 was also a record-breaking year in terms of party spending. In the Riigikogu and European Parliament elections, political parties spent a total of approximately €11.1 million. In 2015, the year of the last Riigikogu elections, €8.5 million was spent.

The Reform Party had the highest expenses, totaling €2.9 million. Not far behind was the Center Party with €2.4 million and Isamaa with €1.9 million. The costs for the SDE were nearly €1.6 million and for EKRE they amounted to almost €1 million.

The biggest expense ever recorded was made by the Center Party in 2017. In that year, where local government council elections were held, the Center Party's costs amounted to €3.5 million.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

party donations
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:17

What the papers say: Drunk drivers, state borders

18:58

Estonian-built space telescope to embark on first-of-its-kind mission

18:29

Supreme Court marks centennial on Tuesday

17:36

Political parties collected record low dues last year

17:00

Parmas would not have classified Alaver's file

16:48

Paper: Belgium, UK share advice with UN Security Council newcomer Estonia

16:33

Foreign ministry: Reinsalu not to meet Russian counterpart in India

15:49

'Truth and Justice' fails to make Oscars final cut

15:41

Supervisory board of Tartu University Hospital keeps Eelmäe in office

15:15

ERJK: EKRE must fix its Q4 report

14:51

Paper: Helme names businessman unfit for minister to important committee

14:35

Opinion: Without panic, Southeastern Estonia not running out of people

14:28

Women's epee team takes step toward Olympic qualification

13:56

Population declined by 1,500 people in 2019

13:42

Paper: Estonia 200 mounts initiative on school principal election procedure

13:27

Estonia appoints diplomat to African Union in Ethiopia

12:56

Disputes continue between state forestry body and local residents

12:31

Ida-Viru County aims to be Estonia's second largest tourist destination

12:04

Prosecutor general does not rule out future cooperation with Perling

11:49

Paper: Electronic work registration to be introduced in construction

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: