ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Centre Party presents financial plan to solve debt issues by year end ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Centre Party balloons.
Centre Party balloons. Source: Ahto Laur
News

Centre Party Secretary General Mihhail Korb X has presented a financial plan to the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK), which aims to solve its financial issues by year end.

While the party's fourth quarter financials for 2019 have yet to be released, information appended to a recent party letter showed a net debt of €550,000, ERR reports.

The party aims to make €140,000 more in revenue than expenditures each quarter this year, which it says should be helped by the fact there are no elections this year – a major source of party outgoings.

It is also counting on a little over €340,000 in state subsidies, which all represented political parties receive in proportion to their size, along with €100,000 in donations and over €16,000 per quarter in membership fees, the party says.

Together this would come to €460,0000 per quarter.

As to outgoings, Centre plans to spend €320,000 per quarter, which breaks down as €140,000 on management fees, €120,000 on labor costs and €60,000 on political activities.

If this materializes, the party should be in the black by just under €3,000.

While most of the financials seem sound – the first quarter of 2019 the party spent over €1.4 million on electioneering, falling to 315,000-330,000 in the second and third quarters (much of the campaigning advertising and other activities were taken as read to apply to the May European election as well as the March general election), the biggest question mark hangs over its party dues estimates.

While it forecasts taking in €16,250 per quarter, in the first three quarters of 2019, it only took in a little more than this, at around €18,000. If this is repeated, the party could potentially still be in the red to the tune of around €40,000 at year end.

Centre was fined €250,000 last year as a penalty for receiving irregular donations, relating to the ongoing corruption trial of co-founder Edgar Savisaar, but this was largely suspended, and the party only had to pay around a tenth of that amount.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

erjkcentre partyparty financescentre party finances
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:59

What the papers say: Sheep pox, 2020 preview, where to take Christmas trees

17:43

President Kaljulaid on working visit to Germany

17:19

Centre Party presents financial plan to solve debt issues by year end

16:38

If we do not support our own media, we will start paying for others'

16:19

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens next week

15:50

Gallery: Renovated Tallinn German High School reopens in Mustamäe

15:49

Raimond Kaljulaid a front runner in SDE Tallinn branch leadership race

15:32

Tartu buses start using biomethane to reduce environmental impact

15:09

Small businesses want more say in wage negotiations

15:02

Foreign ministry warns against traveling to Iraq and Iran Updated

14:47

Police and Border Guard Board to buy fourth hovercraft

14:29

Accident deaths in Estonia down in 2019

14:10

M.V.Wool's Harku plant tests clean for Listeria

13:47

Gallery: Kelly Sildaru, Magnus Kirt and other sports stars of 2019 winners

13:32

Reform Party nominates Illar Lemetti new Viimsi municipality mayor

12:55

Police investigating motorcycle activity around Kalevi-Liiva memorial

12:26

High demand pushing Tallinn rental prices up

12:01

2020 brings wide range of social welfare changes

11:43

Olukorrast riigis: Isamaa's policy direction doesn't suit senior members

11:21

Andrus Veerpalu under FIS scrutiny for Estonian championships activities

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: