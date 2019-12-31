ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Most political parties see falling membership in 2019, EKRE bucks trend ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
There are currently five political parties represented at the Riiigikogu (the Free Party - Vabaerakond - lost its seats at the March general election).
There are currently five political parties represented at the Riiigikogu (the Free Party - Vabaerakond - lost its seats at the March general election). Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)
News

The Conservative People's Party pf Estonia (EKRE), as well as Estonia 200 managed to increase their membership through 2019, bucking a trend which saw most parties lose members, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Centre has the highest number of members at 14,695, but lost 239 since year end 2018.

Reform is in second place with 11,785 members, a loss of 368 on year, and 661 fewer than three years ago.

EKRE has 8,849 members, up by 56 on year end 2018, and an increase of 749 over the past three years, the highest of any party.

Isamaa lost 430 members on year to 8,073, with well over a thousand leaving the coalition party over the past three years, the highest losses of any of the major political parties.

The Social Democratic Party has 5,470 members at present, down just over 200 since a year ago, and nearly 550 fewer than three years ago.

Of the non-parliamentary parties, the Greens, who had been facing financial issues through the year, are at just over 950 members, a loss of a little more than a dozen on year, and over 100 over the three years.

Estonia 200, which was only created in 2018, had just over 600 members, up just over 20 on year. The party narrowly missed out on Riigikogu seats in the March general election.

Another newly-formed party, the Biodiversity Party, has lost sven members, to 531, and the Free Party, which was represented by six MPs at the previous Riigikogu, now has 523 members, 55 fewer than this time last year.

Five hundred is the benchmark membership figure legally required for a registered political party.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reformekrefree partypolitical partiessdecentreisamaaestonia 200estonian political partiesrichness of life
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Crisis contacts
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:42

Most political parties see falling membership in 2019, EKRE bucks trend

17:12

Gallery: 2019 through the lens of ERR photographer Priit Mürk

16:44

Estonian National Opera attendance exceeds 185,000 in 2019

16:21

More than dozen fake €50 bills found in Tartu

15:57

Reform Party leader supports Kersti Kaljulaid second term

15:36

Four Rescue Board personnel injured in fire truck crash

15:03

Kiviõli High School teachers send strike announcement to municipality

14:45

Omniva delivers 1.5 million packages to customers in December

14:11

Russian winter holiday tourist season reaches peak

13:32

Rail workers' trade union, Elron conclude collective agreement for 2020

12:59

Fireworks retailers hit out at New Year display bans

12:44

Nearly 25,000 travel between mainland, western islands over Christmas

12:26

ERR News New Year schedule Updated

12:01

War of Independence ceasefire centennial to be marked on Friday

11:28

Tänak and Järveoja WRC Catalunya win bags sporting moment of the year

10:52

Helme promising to initiate lowering of diesel excise duty rate

10:13

Paper: Estonian officials preparing for possible Putin, Trump visits

09:36

Smart Bike Share system voted Tartu's Deed of 2019

09:04

No end-of-year meeting between president and government this year

08:35

Saarts: Split between openness and closeness in Estonian society

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: