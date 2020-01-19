ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Free Party issues freedom manifesto in effort to break democracy 'deadlock' ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Free Party leader Heiki Lill (foreground).
Free Party leader Heiki Lill (foreground). Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The non-parliamentary Free Party has adopted a "freedom manifesto", in the light of what it calls a deadlock in democracy in Estonia.

The Free Party had six seats in the XIII Riigikogu, but lost them all at the March general election, in the wake of falling membership and three changes in leadership within the course of a few months.

"The Riigikogu is in a situation where the coalition is nothing of the kind, and neither is the opposition," said the party's current leader, Heiki Lill.

"If the representatives of the people are not free in their actions and cannot make decisions based on their best beliefs and the best goals for the voter, then the people, who might come to feel a bit like a dairy cow, will suffer. Every four years, bluffing and naked promises are made. The focus must be on improving the quality of life of the population," Lill added.

The Free Party's new freedom manifesto calls on all, residents of Estonia and members of the other political parties, to cooperate in order to change the current system.

The Free Party says it is preparing for next year's local elections and the 2023 Riigikogu elections and therefore has no plans to wind up, though it says it is open to negotiations and cooperation with any political forces which share its worldview.

Kaul Nurm led the party into the March general election and the May European elections, having replaced Andres Herkel the previous Autumn. Nurm stepped down in early June, with Heiki Lill elected new leader soon after. An earlier leader had been Artur Talvik, who later founded his own party, Richness of Life. The latter contested its first elections in March.

The Free Party polled a little over 1 percent of the vote at the general election, far below the 5 percent threshold required for seats. It had been dogged with falling membership and thus dues – political parties require a minimum of 500 members to be registered; this figure was in some jeopardy in late 2018 for the Free Party but it stabilized in the meantime.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

free partyriigikoguestonian political partiesheiki lill
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:31

Free Party issues freedom manifesto in effort to break democracy 'deadlock'

15:07

Culture minister presents plan for Narva church interior restoration

12:59

Fire in Kohtla-Järve apartment block kills one

11:40

Population minister: Foreign immigration at worrying levels

10:37

Kanepi faces Czech Republic's Krejcikova in Australian Open first round

10:03

Vikerraadio broadcast: Savisaar trial finished, but not over

08:19

Solman: Estonia needs to address demographic downturn

18.01

Kelly Sildaru wins gold medal at Youth Winter Olympics

18.01

Elering believes import power tax would not save oil shale energy

18.01

Gallery: Utria Assault 2019 ends at Narva-Jõesuu

18.01

Large jump in number of roe deer traffic accidents, despite culls

18.01

Driving and driving theory test conditions to change from February

18.01

Russian foreign minister hits out at Estonia Sputnik actions

18.01

International literacy conference to concentrate on multilingual education

18.01

Professor: Estonia has experienced a migration turn

18.01

Lebanese court convicts 27 of kidnapping Estonian cyclists

18.01

In case you missed it: January 11-17

18.01

Saaremaa fatal collision driver blood alcohol lower than earlier thought

18.01

Jüri Ratas commits to combatting money laundering while on Sweden visit

18.01

Ekspress Grupp Õhtuleht stake may be up for sale

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: