ERJK: EKRE must fix its Q4 report

The Conservative People's Party (EKRE) must adjust its fourth quarter report and return donations from two limited companies, chairman of the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) Liisa Oviir said.

"The Political Parties Act is particular when it comes to how parties are allowed to collect donations or how sponsors can make them. And one of the main rules is that donations mustn't come from legal persons. EKRE's fourth quarter overview reveals that they've received donations from two private companies that qualify as legal persons," Oviir told ERR.

"One legal person made three donations and the other donated once. These are illicit donations and the party is obligated to return the money," Oviir added.

She said that the matter will be discussed at ERJK's next meeting and that a memorandum will be forwarded to the party if sums haven't been returned by then.

EKRE registered as donations €600 from DIXI EXPORT OÜ and €100 from Vanamurru mets OÜ.

