Sõõrumaa most generous party sponsor last year

Businessman and President of the Estonian Olympic Committee Urmas Sõõrumaa was the most generous when it came to supporting parties in 2019, donating a total of €377,000 to several political forces.

Sõõrumaa donated the most – a total of €210,000 – to the ruling Centre Party last year. €160,00 in the first quarter and €50,000 in the second quarter.

The businessman donated €65,000 to the Reform Party in 2019, €60,000 to Isamaa, €40,000 to non-parliamentary Estonia 200 party and €2,000 to the Estonian Greens.

Several other entrepreneurs donated in excess of €100,000 to parties last year. Isamaa member, owner of Bigbank Parvel Pruunsild donated a total of €150,000 to Isamaa, pledging €100,000 in the first and €50,000 in the second quarter.

Long-time party sponsor Hillar Teder donated as total of €106,000, with Centre and Isamaa both receiving €50,000 and the Reform Party pocketing €6,000.

Businessman Ivar Vendelin donated €100,000 to the Centre Party last year.

