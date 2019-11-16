ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Centre Party illegal donations appeal overruled ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Centre Party.
Centre Party. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tallinn Administrative Court has dismissed an appeal by the coalition Centre Party over an illegal donations ruling.

The injunction, made by the Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK) on Oct. 12 2018, ordered Centre to return €40,387 to the City of Tallinn, which the ERJK said was an illegal donation.

The ERJK also ordered that the party eliminate shortcomings in the corresponding quarterly statements for 2017 and provide evidence of the fulfilment of these obligations to the committee.

The administrative court found that the committee's injunction was lawful, meaning there was no basis for overturning it.

The illegal donation related to TV programs broadcast on Russian-language TV channel PBK ahead of the local government elections of Oct. 15 2017.

The City of Tallinn covered the cost of the programs making it a financially assessable benefit to the Centre Party, constituting a donation in line with the Political Parties Act. 

However, donations by a legal entity is prohibited.

According to BNS, precedent shows that in cases where local government pays for advertising of party members in order to influence voters, rather than in public interest or fulfilling public tasks, this is considered a forbidden donation, in line with current law.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

erjktallinn city governmenttallinn administrative courtcentre party
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16.11

South Estonian forest owners still counting cost of October storms

16.11

Isamaa leader rejects pension reform potential constitutional challenge

16.11

Eesti Energia renewables subsidiary triples output on year to October

16.11

Police suspect large-scale timber theft on Hiiumaa

16.11

M.V.Wool presents action plan on Listeria elimination

16.11

Centre Party illegal donations appeal overruled

16.11

Bus drivers encourage pedestrians to wear reflectors this winter

16.11

50 reservists taking part in infantry training

16.11

Reform Party leader files death threat report with police

16.11

Finance minister: Money laundering Nordic banks' responsibility

16.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens on Town Hall Square

15.11

Financial Supervision Authority checking SEB anti-money laundering policies

15.11

PPA seizes over 60 cannabis plants in Tallinn

15.11

What the papers say: Free sauna day in Narva, dog parks, Viljandi Folk

15.11

Digital tax could be considered in Estonia

15.11

Paper: Survey says Ratas is prefered prime minister

15.11

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 15-21

15.11

Luminor profits down over 60 percent on year to Q3 2019

15.11

Realtor: Rapid increase in apartment prices a myth

15.11

Paper: Baltics' biggest data center to be built in Saue Municipality

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: