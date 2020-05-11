ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Party financing watchdog still demanding Greens return forbidden donation

Estonian Greens.
Estonian Greens. Source: Siim Lõvi/Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
The Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) has once again launched a procedure for the imposition of a penalty payment in connection with the Estonian Greens.

In a letter to the Greens, ERJK chairwoman Liisa Oviir highlighed that it will soon be a year that the party has sought postponement of compliance with a precept issued by the committee.

Oviir noted that the committee has reasonably delayed the imposition of a penalty payment in hopes that the party would be capable of improving its financial situation using promised measures and comply with the issued precept.

"At the same time, the party's debts date largely back to 2011, and it cannot be said that the party has not had time to address improving its financial situation," she continued. "This year's first quarter financial results likewise do not convince the committee that the party's planned measures for fulfilling the precept, i.e. the liquidation of its long-term debt, have borne fruit."

According to Oviir, the non-parliamentary political party remains insolvent: its net assets total -€38,000, while its current short-term liabilities total €40,000. The financial plan submitted by the party last year has yet to be fulfilled.

"The party has submitted a party board-approved financial plan according to which it promised a good result," she wrote. "Thus the party needs to take action to ensure that this precept is fulfilled."

On October 12 2018, the ERJK issued a precept to the Estonian Greens requiring the party to return long-term debts to its creditors, which were regarded as prohibited donations.

The Greens challenged the precept in court, but the court rejected the party's complaint on June 26 2019. The party did not appeal the administrative court's ruling.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian greenspolitical parties financing surveillance committee
