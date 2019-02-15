Mikser attends high-level conference on Middle East

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) on Wednesday and Thursday attended a high-level ministerial conference in Poland centred on discussing possible ways of ensuring greater stability in the Middle East.

The meeting brought together more than 50 countries to encourage the resolution of prolonged conflicts and find common ground among various viewpoints, according to a ministry press release.

Discussions over the two-day event touched on the threats posed by the harmful activities of Iran and the development of missile programmes in the Middle East region, as well as possibilities for restricting it.

Terrorism, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and conflicts in the Middle East pose a threat to regional as well as international security and peace. Participants noted that political will and the cooperation of the international community are key to dealing with these threats.

Participants also discussed the situation in Syria and Yemen, as well as the prospects of achieving peace between Israel and Palestine. They highlighted the importance of solving the humanitarian crises in the region, and of the fight against violent extremism and cyber threats.

Introducing a ministerial panel on cybersecurity, Mr Mikser noted the need to ensure responsible conduct and the application of international law in cyberspace as well.

"To ensure stability in cyberspace, the principles of international law must be applied and followed online," he said.

According to the Estonian minister, a series of agreed voluntary norms have already been introduced on the responsible conduct of states in cyberspace, however, progress must now be made on the application of these norms.

Cybersecurity is also important in the energy sector as well, he noted. In the Middle East, it is particularly vital to ensure the cybersecurity of oil companies based there.

Estonia continues to provide humanitarian aid for alleviating prolonged crises, addressing, in addition to Ukraine, also Syria, Palestine and Yemen. It also supports the central role of UN humanitarian aid organisations and the International Red Cross.

Estonia has allocated a total of €7.5 million toward the alleviation of the situation of refugees and displaced persons in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Turkey.

