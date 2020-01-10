ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Session Hall at the Riigikogu.
Session Hall at the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Members of the Riigikogu agreed it is important to "cool tensions" and stick to a "rules-based world order" in order to find a solution the simmering tensions between Iran, Iraq, and the U.S.

At an extraordinary sitting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu on Thursday focused on the situation in Iraq and the possibilities for relieving tensions in the region.

The Committee was given an overview of Estonia's positions for the upcoming extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union in Brussels.

Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) emphasised the importance of international law and the world order based on it. "The rules-based world order and adherence to international law can ensure stability in the Middle East," Mihkelson said. "Estonia as a small country is interested that our own security would not be threatened through the erosion of international law."

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Enn Eesmaa (Centre) said it is important to cool tensions in the Middle East and to prevent escalation of the conflict. He said that Estonia supported its ally, the United States of America, and followed developments in the region.

Eesmaa pointed out the need to observe and follow international law. "It is necessary to avoid the risk of interpreting and implementing international law selectively," he added.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented to the Foreign Affairs Committee Estonia's positions for the extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union, due to be held in Brussels on January 10.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

marko mihkelsonforeign affairs committeeiraqiranenn eesmaa
