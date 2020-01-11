ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reinsalu calls on EU support for independent Iran plane crash investigation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) at an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on Friday. January 10, 2019.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) at an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on Friday. January 10, 2019. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) attended an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on Friday, where he called on the European Union to support an independent and transparent investigation of the deadly crash of a civilian passenger jet in Tehran on Wednesday.

New circumstances were coming to light concerning the crash, which killed all 176 passengers and crew on board, and the families of the victims deserve clarity based on evidence, Reinsalu said according to a press release.

"For this to happen, the team of Ukrainian experts needs Iran's full support and access to evidence at the crash cite," he said. "We call on member states to exchange information on this issue. If international rules and norms on civilian aviation safety are not followed, we should condemn it in the strongest terms and demand accountability."

Reinsalu also stressed that following Iran's recent missile strikes in Iraq, Estonia considers it crucial to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East by diplomatic means, in line with international law and transatlantic unity. There have been some signs of de-escalation, however, serious negotiations between parties are crucial for easing tensions and stopping nuclear proliferation, he added.

"Estonia considers it regrettable that Iran has promised to stop complying with the nuclear agreement," the minister said. "Western partners must come to an agreement on how to stop Iran from becoming a nuclear state, and these discussions still lay ahead of us."

He also condemned Iran's strikes on coalition bases in Iraq as well as attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, adding that Estonia understand the U.S.' right to protect its citizens and coalition partners against potential attacks.

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell invited EU ministers to discuss the situation in connection with U.S. and Iranian strikes in Iraq as well as find ways to de-escalate tensions and stabilize the situation.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (PS752) crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport for Kyiv on Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

In a departure from prior rejections of blame, Iran has recently admitted to "unintentionally" shooting down the plane, with President Hassan Rouhani, calling the crash an "unforgivable mistake," stating that an investigation had found that "missiles fired due to human error" were to blame for the downing, the BBC and other sources report

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairseuropean unionurmas reinsaluiranplane crashes
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:38

December unemployment up to 5.3 percent

14:03

Sõõrumaa most generous party sponsor last year

13:32

Estonia votes on UN Security Council for first time

13:01

Reinsalu calls on EU support for independent Iran plane crash investigation

12:14

Party donations: Centre raises most donations in 2019

11:32

TÜK CEO: Crucial to change hospital management

10:46

Former Latvian MEP to serve as aide to Yana Toom

10:03

Tallinn Zoo to help animals in Australia

09:21

Paper: Whiff of outsourcing going on at ex-minister's PR firm

10.01

Financial authority finds shortcomings in sector's management hiring

10.01

SEB: Public second pillar pension fund awareness still weak

10.01

Finnish prime minister meets Kaljulaid

10.01

Reinsalu: EU accession talks should begin in spring

10.01

Expert: Reports on strong performance of pension funds in 2019 misleading

10.01

Ratas: Estonia and Finland have a timeless friendship

10.01

Infrastructure minister confident Rail Baltic will still receive EU funding

10.01

Political differences of Estonia and Finland will not affect PM meeting

10.01

Environment minister favors referendum on nuclear power plant question

10.01

New rural affairs minister abandons changes initiated by predecessor

10.01

Health checks start for Tallinn Zoo residents

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: