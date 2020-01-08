Ratas to discuss Iran with President on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the prime mister, president, and the ministers of defense and foreign affairs will meet to discuss the tensions arising from the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani by the US on Friday.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), Defense Minister Jüri Luik (Isamaa) and Riigikogu foreign affairs committee chair Minister Enn Eesmaa (Centre) will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid.

At the beginning of the year, Estonia started working as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and the council may discuss Solemain on Thursday.

Writing on social media on Tuesday, Ratas said: "Estonia, as a new member of the UN Security Council, is working with other countries on this in order to alleviate tensions in the Middle East and prevent further conflict developing. It is certainly in Estonia's interest, as a small country, that the security situation in the world is stable, relations between states are predictable, and based on international law."

As an elected member of the UN Security Council, Estonia attends all meetings, has the right to vote, and chairs two sanctions committees.

Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force foreign operations arm, was killed in a US drone attack in Baghdad on Friday.

The strike also killed the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi, a network of mostly Shiite factions close to Iran and incorporated into the Baghdad government's security forces.

