ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reinsalu: US-EU cooperation important in Middle East peace process ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Urmas Reinsalu at the UN Security Council
Urmas Reinsalu at the UN Security Council Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

In the discussion surrounding the Middle East peace process, Estonia considers cooperation between the United States and the European Union to be important, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu said on Tuesday.

The UN Security Council discussed the Middle East peace process in an open meeting in New York. Before the start of the meeting, Belgian Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin read out to the members of the Security Council a joint statement by Estonia, Belgium, France, Germany, and former elected member Poland.

Reinsalu described the U.S. initiative to revive the peace process that has been stalled already for years as welcome.

"Now that the topic has been raised again also in the Security Council, it is important for all the sides to be heard honestly and constructively. It is important for the sides to hold negotiations. Cooperation between the European Union and the United States is essential in further directing of the peace process. The goal of Estonia in interacting with allies is to promote an extensive transatlantic dialogue on this complex issue. It is in this spirit that we also made our proposals to the joint statement," Reinsalu said. 

The joint statement by the five nations emphasizes their full commitment to the transatlantic partnership and to all efforts to help find a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The European Union supports a two-state solution. Both sides were called to resume direct negotiations to achieve a just and lasting peace," Reinsalu said. 

The open meeting on the topic of the Middle East peace process was chaired by Belgian Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin in his capacity as the presidency for the month or February, and participants in the meeting included Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and a representative of Israel. Invited speakers included UN Secretary General Antonio  Guterres and Special Coordinator of the Middle East peace process Nickolay Mladenov. A discussion among members of the Security Council followed. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

united statesurmas reinsalumiddle east
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:32

Finance committee: Sharing economy workers must file income data

18:11

Life on the Estonia-Russia border or from bureaucracy to ghost cemeteries

17:46

Tourists spent over €1 billion in Tallinn in 2019

17:18

Social affairs committee might not get to pharmacy reform vote this week

16:56

Estonian farmland largely in the hands of major producers

16:34

Tax and customs board recommends waiting to file tax returns

16:18

Reinsalu: US-EU cooperation important in Middle East peace process

15:47

Keres v Ginter: Reform aim enough to justify constitutional infringement?

15:33

Gallery: Tammsaare Park pavilion opens

15:16

Foreign Ministry supports development projects with more than €1.2 million

14:44

Seals struggling in Estonia due to lack of ice

14:17

Court refuses to remove prosecutors in Port of Tallinn ex-managers' trial

13:49

Legal Affairs Committee waits for government' opinion on Estonia ferry

13:31

Tallinn abandons idea to ​​permanently lower speed limits

13:11

Intelligence service's annual report highlights Russian and Chinese threats

12:39

Defense minister discusses NATO and Middle East at Brussels meeting

12:10

Audit Office: State authorities have no overview of investments

11:25

Gallery: World Press Photo Exhibition 2019 opens at Baltic Station

10:53

Environmental Inspectorate wants to increase fines

10:25

Cannabis stores found to be selling illegal products

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: