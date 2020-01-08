Foreign Minister to attend first UN Security Council discussion on Thursday

Estonia will participate in a high-level discussion at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, the first since the country took up its non-permanent member position on January 1.

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu will speak at an open discussion organised by the Security Council President Vietnam, which is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the UN and the UN Charter.

The talks will mostly focus on the veto rights of the members of the Security Council.

Reinsalu said he would definitely raise the issue of the aggression against Ukraine and Georgia in his speech, and present Estonia's positions on limiting veto rights in cases that concern genocide or other crimes against humanity.

Ahead of the meeting, Reinsalu said that the Security Council was one of the main bodies responsible for peace and stability in the world, and recent increased tensions in the wider Middle East region, including today's missile strikes, were worrying.

"On the subject of the UN Charter, we cannot ignore the security situation in the Middle East and must find ways to come up with diplomatic solutions to deescalate tensions," he said.

Reinsalu also plans to hold a series of bilateral meetings.

