Paper: Belgium, UK share advice with UN Security Council newcomer Estonia

UN Security Council.
UN Security Council. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Permanent member United Kingdom and 2019 elected non-permanent member Belgium are quite optimistic about Estonia's recently begun two-year tenure on the UN Security Council (UNSC), but both reminded Estonia that not all of their expectations may be met as hoped.

"It's always so great how new countries bring a new energy to the council," Belgian Ambassador to the United Nations Marc Pecsteen said, adding that this energy is very much welcome despite the fact that things on the council may not always go as a country hopes, daily Õhtuleht writes (link in Estonian).

Pecsteen also encouraged Estonia to definitely make friends with the other non-permanent members of the Security Council, noting that nine votes are necessary on the council, meaning that the votes of its permanent members (China, France, Russia, the U.K. and the U.S.) aren't enough.

U.K. Ambassador to the UN Karen Pierce praised Estonia for being at the forefront of cybersecurity, ahead of even wealthier and much larger countries, noting that Estonia's knowledge in the field is valuable.

Pierce said, however, that Estonia must be patient, adding that Estonia could become a real global star in cybersecurity, but this could take an incredibly long time — "Years, even!" — energy, resources and cooperation with various think tanks, other countries, and so on and so forth.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

united kingdombelgiumun security council
