Government: Estonia supports US-led Middle East peace process

On Thursday, the government approved Estonia's position on the US-initiated Middle East peace plan, submitted by Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu.

Reinsalu said in a statement: "Estonia welcomes the US initiative, which provides an opportunity to revitalize the Middle East peace process to achieve lasting peace between Israel and Palestine".

Estonia believes that a lasting solution to the Middle East peace process can come from direct talks between Israel and Palestine, which takes into account the legitimate aspirations of both sides, the statement said.

"Israel and Palestine must be encouraged to take steps to find a lasting solution and to be ready for constructive negotiations," the report said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!