Six-fold rise in number of Britons taking Estonian e-Residency post-Brexit ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

An Estonian e-residency poster at a London Underground station recently. Source: e-residency
The number of United Kingdom e-Residents of Estonia has grown close to six-fold since the Brexit referendum in June 2016, the e-Residency program reports.

A total of 3,297 United Kingdom businesses now hold e-residency, with a little under 2,800 of these joining the program since the end of 2016, a 554 percent increase, according to an e-Residency press release.

Ott Vatter, Managing Director of the e-Residency program, said that: "Britain's business community needs certainty whilst the UK government negotiates trade agreements with the EU this year. Companies are still unsure about the future of their organizations. In fact, we found that over a third of UK business owners are considering moving themselves or their companies out of the UK because of Brexit."

"We are proud to provide the support that U.K. businesses and entrepreneurs need in order to grow and expand their business operations, post-Brexit. Digital ID and digital residency will be the next frontier in the way the public sector interacts with its citizens and the wider world, and Estonia is at the forefront of this digital revolution," Vatter continued.

The number of e-Residents from the U.K. also mitigates job losses across one part of the country – Northern Ireland – the e-Residency programs says.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

brexitunited kingdome-residency
