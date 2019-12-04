Paper: Russia and Ukraine's interest in e-residency was expected

Postimees reports that foreign trade and IT minister Kaimar Karu (EKRE) said Russia and Ukraine's interest in e-residency and the startup visa is 'natural and welcome'.

Last week it was reported that Russia and Ukraine were the countries which had opened the most companies using e-residency and had the most e-residents.

Postimees said on Wednesday Ukrainians had opened 873 companies in Estonia and had 3,916 e-residents, and Russians had 752 companies and 4,283 e-residents, adding both countries are also in the top three for startup visas.

Karu said: "Russia's high position is expected because it is a neighbouring country with a long history of mutual business and economic interests. Ukraine is also actively engaged in business and political cooperation [with Estonia], so the numbers are also expected there.

"The rules and controls are the same for everyone, and we have no reason to believe that one country's e-resident or a person who gets a startup visa is better or worse than someone from another country."

Adding: "Good ideas and good people come from all over the world - including Russia and Ukraine - and we are happy for anyone who does business here, regardless of their country of origin - provided all the requirements are met and checks are done."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!