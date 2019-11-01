Kaimar Karu named new foreign trade and IT minister

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has nominated Kaimar Karu as new Minister for Foreign Trade and IT, making good on the promise to announce the new minister on Friday, and also on speculations that the candidate would be a specialist rather than from the ranks of the Riigikogu or party.

Karu, who is not an EKRE member, has 20 years' experience in the IT sector, in various specialist, management and development roles including consultancy work for various government agencies, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

Karu replaces Kert Kingo, who resigned last week following allegations she had lied to the Riigikogu over the appointment of an advisor, after just over five months in the job, making him the third person to hold the role since the coalition government of Centre, EKRE and Isamaa became reality in late April.

Karu's foreign trade credentials were not reported. He is reportedly not a member of any other political party.

However, one of the main criticisms leveled at Kingo during her tenure was an unwillingness to both travel and speak English, in a role which required both.

A quick glance at Karu's Twitter account reveals a radical departure from this, with recent tweets almost exclusively in English.

For the benefit of my new followers, as well as my old followers coming back from holidays, ICYMI, I've written a few blog posts recently on #ITIL, #DevOps, frameworks, and common sense: — Kaimar Karu (@kaimarkaru) August 28, 2018

A recent Kaimar Karu tweet (above).

