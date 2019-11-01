ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kaimar Karu named new foreign trade and IT minister ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

ERR, ERR News
Kaimar Karu
Kaimar Karu Source: Private collection.
The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has nominated Kaimar Karu as new Minister for Foreign Trade and IT, making good on the promise to announce the new minister on Friday, and also on speculations that the candidate would be a specialist rather than from the ranks of the Riigikogu or party.

Karu, who is not an EKRE member, has 20 years' experience in the IT sector, in various specialist, management and development roles including consultancy work for various government agencies, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

Karu replaces Kert Kingo, who resigned last week following allegations she had lied to the Riigikogu over the appointment of an advisor, after just over five months in the job, making him the third person to hold the role since the coalition government of Centre, EKRE and Isamaa became reality in late April.

Karu's foreign trade credentials were not reported. He is reportedly not a member of any other political party.

However, one of the main criticisms leveled at Kingo during her tenure was an unwillingness to both travel and speak English, in a role which required both.

A quick glance at Karu's Twitter account reveals a radical departure from this, with recent tweets almost exclusively in English.

 A recent Kaimar Karu tweet (above).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekrecoalition governmentminister for foreign trade and itkaimar karu
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

