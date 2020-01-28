ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government plans 5G connection in larger cities by 2023 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
5G network.
5G network. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia is committed to achieving 5G connectivity in major cities and their surroundings by 2023 and in transport corridors by 2025, the Riigikogu said on social media.

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE)-appointed Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology Minister Kaimar Karu on Monday gave an overview to Riigikogu committees of the current status of 5G issues, with the 5G frequency competition and the security of networks discussed as the two more significant topics.

The vision established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications states Estonia's goal is to develop 5G connectivity in a way that would allow the free flow of data, the development of innovative services and the introduction of artificial intelligence.

In addition, the Riigikogu's national defense committee decided to initiate a legislative amendment that would allow the government to establish by regulation a requirement for coordination of hardware and software used in communications networks, and the procedures for such coordination.

As data flows through communications networks, the committee considers that communications networks are playing an increasingly important role in the context of national security and defense.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

5gkaimar karu
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:33

Opposition leaders hit out at government pension reform bill ahead of vote

17:01

Tallinn's municipal police say Bolt not checking drivers' vehicle cards

16:37

Opinion: Kersti Kaljulaid has sustained value of state awards

16:16

Salmonellosis hit egg production and flooded the market with foreign goods

15:38

Lennart Meri's Mercedes reaches Estonian National Museum

15:21

Government misses deadline for new Estonia ferry investigation decision

14:47

First Estonian to reach South Pole on skis recognized in state honors list

14:17

Government plans 5G connection in larger cities by 2023

13:44

US sports academy names Kelly Sildaru athlete of the year

13:14

Three ERR staff honored in annual state decorations

12:47

President Kersti Kaljulaid makes first ever digital signature in Antarctica

12:19

Riigikogu passes amendments to allow children to acquire citizenship

11:52

Draft reform by EKRE seeking to eliminate pharmacy ownership restriction

11:26

President of Estonia to honor 114 people with state decorations

10:59

Report: Pre-trial surveillance in criminal cases falling

10:24

Riigikogu committee: Reform MP declarations in order but law change needed

09:59

Russian baby names falling out of fashion with parents

09:23

Report: Brexit transition discussions may be harder than withdrawal talks

09:01

Paper: Bones unearthed at construction site over former Tartu cemetery

08:39

Tartu Peace Treaty centennial celebrations start on Wednesday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: