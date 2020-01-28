Government plans 5G connection in larger cities by 2023

Estonia is committed to achieving 5G connectivity in major cities and their surroundings by 2023 and in transport corridors by 2025, the Riigikogu said on social media.

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE)-appointed Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology Minister Kaimar Karu on Monday gave an overview to Riigikogu committees of the current status of 5G issues, with the 5G frequency competition and the security of networks discussed as the two more significant topics.

The vision established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications states Estonia's goal is to develop 5G connectivity in a way that would allow the free flow of data, the development of innovative services and the introduction of artificial intelligence.

In addition, the Riigikogu's national defense committee decided to initiate a legislative amendment that would allow the government to establish by regulation a requirement for coordination of hardware and software used in communications networks, and the procedures for such coordination.

As data flows through communications networks, the committee considers that communications networks are playing an increasingly important role in the context of national security and defense.

--

