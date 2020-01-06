ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Small businesses want more say in wage negotiations ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Small business owner.
Small business owner. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Small and medium-sized businesses want more say in the debate around minimum wage negotiations and the business environment.

The Estonian Association of SME's (EVEA) have gained considerably more members over the last year, President Heiki Rits said in an interview to ERR, and they want their voices to be heard.

"We could help both the legislator and the executive to avoid regulations that stifle business. Especially those that increase the administrative burden. This is a painful issue for micro and small businesses, which, after all, account for nearly 99 percent of Estonian business," said Rits.

He gave an example of a member of the EVEA who typifies the situation and counted 23 regulations which need a report or require a visit to the premises for compliance. "There is a huge amount of paperwork! When we started analyzing it, it turned out that all this information was actually available somewhere else and maybe there is no need to regulate the entrepreneur so much," Rits said. The entrepreneurs themselves are interested in ensuring that the products and services they provide are safe and sound, he said. "The administrative burden could be such that the entrepreneur could carry out his core business without having to prove at all times that everything is under control and in compliance with the law."

Rits added many small businesses are sometimes bitter that the main focus of many people is on developing the digital nation and exports. He said: "If you look at the whole picture, the share of exports is 20 percent and it is distributed among dozens of companies. Increasing exports is very important, but information technology and exports are a part of business. However, most companies operate in the internal market, and we want others to take this into consideration!"

EVEA will be promoting rural areas this year. "For the first time in a long time, rural entrepreneurship is no longer confined to agriculture or livestock farming, and all forms of entrepreneurship are being pursued in rural areas. The most important thing for entrepreneurs is infrastructure, from the internet to roads, but it is also important to provide a support system for families, such as medical care, schools, and the like," he said.

Rits said a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology Kaimar Karu is yet to come, but EVEA has discussed the concerns of small businesses with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. The association also wants to be involved in negotiations between employers and trade unions in the future.

"We consider it very important, and we also stressed in our meetings with the prime minister, that small and medium-sized enterprises should also be involved in trilateral talks, including minimum wage negotiations. There are only 186 companies with over 250 employees in Estonia. Given that there are 130,000 companies in total, it is clear that the involvement of small and medium-sized enterprises is fully justified," he said.  

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:59

What the papers say: Sheep pox, 2020 preview, where to take Christmas trees

17:43

President Kaljulaid on working visit to Germany

17:19

Centre Party presents financial plan to solve debt issues by year end

16:38

If we do not support our own media, we will start paying for others'

16:19

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens next week

15:50

Gallery: Renovated Tallinn German High School reopens in Mustamäe

15:49

Raimond Kaljulaid a front runner in SDE Tallinn branch leadership race

15:32

Tartu buses start using biomethane to reduce environmental impact

15:09

Small businesses want more say in wage negotiations

15:02

Foreign ministry warns against traveling to Iraq and Iran Updated

14:47

Police and Border Guard Board to buy fourth hovercraft

14:29

Accident deaths in Estonia down in 2019

14:10

M.V.Wool's Harku plant tests clean for Listeria

13:47

Gallery: Kelly Sildaru, Magnus Kirt and other sports stars of 2019 winners

13:32

Reform Party nominates Illar Lemetti new Viimsi municipality mayor

12:55

Police investigating motorcycle activity around Kalevi-Liiva memorial

12:26

High demand pushing Tallinn rental prices up

12:01

2020 brings wide range of social welfare changes

11:43

Olukorrast riigis: Isamaa's policy direction doesn't suit senior members

11:21

Andrus Veerpalu under FIS scrutiny for Estonian championships activities

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: