Minimum wage increase introduced on January 1

Starting on January 1 the Estonian minimum wage rose from €540 to €584.

The minimum hourly rate was €3.21 last year and has now risen to €3.48.

Trade unions and employers reached a minimum wage agreement through a national conciliator at the end of last year.

The minimum wage will rise to approximately 40 percent of the average wage.

