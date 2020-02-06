ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Survey: Estonia's minimum wage is one of the lowest in EU ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minimum wage in Europe.
Minimum wage in Europe. Source: Eurostat
News

Although Estonia has one of the lowest monthly minimum wages in the European Union, the proportion of people earning the minimum is also one of the lowest in the EU, data published by Eurostat shows.

Estonia's minimum monthly wage is €584, which is the eighth-lowest among the EU member states where the minimum wage has been officially established. 

Minimum wages are lower in Bulgaria (€312), Latvia (€430), Romania (€466), Hungary (€487), Croatia (€546), Czech Republic (€575) and Slovakia (€580). 

But the minimum wage is higher in Lithuania (€607), Poland (€611), Portugal (€741), Greece (€758) and Slovenia (€941). The highest minimum wage of €2,142 is in Luxembourg.

Minimum wages January 2010 and January 2020. Source: Eurostat

Considering the standard of living (PPS) in the country, Estonia's minimum wage is relatively low when compared to most countries of a similar standing - only Latvia and Bulgaria lag behind Estonia. 

Estonia has one of the lowest minimum wages compared to the national median wage. In 2014, Estonia's minimum wage was only 40 percent of the median wage. Data from 2014 was used as data was available for all this year in all countries.

At the same time, in Estonia, the share of workers receiving the minimum wage or the minimum wage and up to five percent more, is one of the lowest in the EU, data from 2014 shows. 

In 2014, only about 3 percent of Estonian employees wages were 105 percent of the minimum wage or less. Only five countries were smaller than Estonia.

The proportion of employees earning the minimum wage in January 2010 and January 2014. Source: Eurostat

In January 2020, 21 out of the 27 EU Member States (Denmark, Italy, Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Sweden were the exceptions) had a national minimum wage, as did the United Kingdom and all of the EU candidate countries (Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia and Turkey).

Monthly minimum wages varied widely across the member states, from €312 in Bulgaria to €2,142 in Luxembourg.

Compared with January 2010, minimum wages were higher in January 2020 in every EU Member State which has a national minimum wage, except in Greece where they were 12 percent lower.

Between January 2010 and January 2020, the average annual rate of change of minimum wages was highest in Romania (12.5 percent) and in Lithuania (10.1 percent). Bulgaria (9.8 percent), Estonia (7.7 percent) and Poland (6.6 percent) recorded significant increases.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:51

Estonian national tests negative for novel coronavirus

16:37

CityBee to bring 200 more cars to Estonia this summer

16:10

Amendments to prevent abuse of rules of work green-lit by government

15:42

Reinsalu: Estonia is a founder in the new religious freedom alliance

15:14

Survey: Estonia's minimum wage is one of the lowest in EU

14:47

Finnish tourism to Estonia at 10-year low, Chinese visits rise

14:26

Defense lawyers call for Port of Tallinn case prosecutors' removal

14:01

Kelly Sildaru's start at Dew Tour delayed due to snowstorm

13:32

Academic unions: Work law flexibility amendments do more harm than good

13:04

Saaremaa to Stockholm route starts flying in May

12:37

Video: Technical issue leads to ETV presenter overdubbed in Russian

12:19

Walking tour organized in case of Tartu ski marathon cancellation

12:02

Health board: People must be flu-free before they go back to work or school

11:37

Bonnier Prize to be shared between ERR and Eesti Ekspress again

11:16

Government discussing agreement paving way for Estonia CERN membership

10:56

Construction work starts on biggest data center in Baltic region

10:34

Kaljulaid to receive honorary doctorate during working visit to Finland

10:12

Kaljulaid discussed pension reform with Ratas, Helme and Aeg

09:46

Lukas: Estonian should be protected, other languages can be

09:29

Gallery: Estonia loses to Greece in Fed Cup day one in Tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: